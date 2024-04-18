Step up to the plate for patients in need during our blood drive

Join NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, Hartford Yard Goats, and the American Red Cross for one of our state's largest one-day blood drives!

The blood drive will be held on Thursday, May 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Dunkin' Park in Hartford.

This time of the year is a difficult time for blood donations. Now more than ever, we need your support. It is crucial to ensure a steady supply of critical blood types.

You must make an appointment for the blood drive. Walk-ins will not be able to participate.

Make an appointment by clicking here, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or using the Red Cross Blood Donor App and entering sponsor code: NBCCT.

Those who make an appointment and arrive at their schedule time will receive...

Two tickets to the Yard Goats home game on May 15th

A $5 Dunkin' gift card

Official NBC Connecticut gear

Each time you give, you could help save more than one life! Will you step up to the plate?