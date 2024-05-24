Bradley Airport employee accused of sexually assaulting co-worker

A Bradley International Airport employee was charged Friday after State Police say he sexually assaulted one of his co-workers.

Investigators said a female employee at Bradley told her supervisor that fellow employee, Ryan Gordon of East Hartford, touched her in, what was described as, a sexual nature and when she pulled away and returned to her work, Gordon approached her again and began making sexually suggestive comments to her.

Security footage corroborated the employee's reports and Gordon was taken into custody and charged with fourth degree sexual assault.

State Police noted that they are thoroughly investigating any and all allegations of this nature at Bradley Airport, whether they involve this individual or others.

Gordon was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court in mid-June.

In a statement to NBC Connecticut, the Connecticut Airport Authority says that they were made aware of the isolated incident that involved two of their employees.