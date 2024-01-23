Breeze Airways to add flights from Bradley Airport to 2 South Carolina airports

Breeze Airways is going to offer nonstop seasonal service from Bradley International Airport to Myrtle Beach International Airport and Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina.

The flights to Myrtle Beach will begin on May 2 and operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

Service to Greenville-Spartanburg will begin on May 24 will operate on Mondays and Fridays, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.

Breeze Airways also plans to launch additional seasonal, nonstop service in May to Orlando and Cincinnati and one-stop service to San Diego and Santa Ana, California.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Breeze flights from Bradley

Breeze flies nonstop between Bradley and:

Charleston, SC (CHS)

Columbus, OH (CMH)

Fort Myers, FL (RSW)

Jacksonville, FL (JAX)

Las Vegas, NV (LAS)

New Orleans, LA (MSY)

Phoenix, AZ (PHX)

Raleigh-Durham, NC (RDU)

Richmond, VA (RIC)

Sarasota, FL (SRQ)

Savannah, GA (SAV)

Tampa, FL (TPA)

Vero Beach, FL (VRB)

Spirit also offers seasonal service between Bradley Airport and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.