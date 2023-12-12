Breeze Airways to offer seasonal flights from Bradley Airport to Orlando and Orange County, California

Breeze Airways is adding three weekly nonstop flights from Bradley Airport to Orlando, Florida and five weekly one-stop flights to Orange County-Santa Ana, California.

Passengers on the flights to Orange County will not need to change planes.

The routes will start on May 29 and Breeze said one-way fares will start at $59.

The flights from Hartford to Orlando will run Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Flights from Hartford to Orange County-Santa Ana, California will run Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Breeze is offering a 35% base fare discount fare from Hartford using the code ‘FAROUT’ at checkout through the Breeze app or at flybreeze.com.

The promotion goes until Thursday and applies to flights from Dec. 18, 2023 to Sept. 1, 2024.