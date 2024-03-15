westport

Detours to be set up for bridge maintenance work in Westport next week

Town officials in Westport said some bridge maintenance will be done on the Saugatuck Swing Bridge or Cribari Bridge next week and there will be traffic detours.

The work on the bridge that carries Route 136, Bridge Street, over the Saugatuck River will be done between 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 18 and 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19.

The detour route for eastbound traffic will be Route 136 to Route 33 (Riverside Avenue) to Route 1 (Post Road) to Route 136 (South Compo Road).

The detour for westbound traffic will be Route 136 to Route 1 (Post Road) to Route 33 (Riverside Avenue) to Route 136.

The town said modifications or extensions to the schedule may become necessary due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions.

They are asking drivers to travel at a safe speed in the area.

