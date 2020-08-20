Bridgeport Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 4 Juveniles Arrested: Police

A Bridgeport man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted four juvenile women he knew, according to police.

Daniel Sanchez, 40, was arrested by Shelton Police on Thursday following a complaint brought to the department, police said.

Police said an investigation was launched and an arrest warrant was secured following the complaint.

Sanchez faces charges including seven counts of first degree sexual assault and eight counts of risk of injury to a child. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.