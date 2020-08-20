shelton

Bridgeport Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 4 Juveniles Arrested: Police

Shelton Police Department

A Bridgeport man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted four juvenile women he knew, according to police.

Daniel Sanchez, 40, was arrested by Shelton Police on Thursday following a complaint brought to the department, police said.

Police said an investigation was launched and an arrest warrant was secured following the complaint.

Local

absentee ballots 3 mins ago

No Mail House For Absentee Ballots In November

Fairfield 15 mins ago

Police Car Hit in Fairfield Crash

Sanchez faces charges including seven counts of first degree sexual assault and eight counts of risk of injury to a child. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

sheltonBridgeportShelton Policesex assaultdaniel sanchez
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us