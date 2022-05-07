Bridgeport Person Shot in March Dies of Injuries: PD

Bridgeport Police said a man that was shot in March has died of their injuries almost two months later.

Officials said 22-year-old Thomas Asbury was shot on East Main Street on March 16.

Asbury was laying on the ground in a parking lot. He was found next to a car suffering from two gunshot wounds to the torso, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and never recovered from his injuries. Officials said Asbury later died while being hospitalized on May 6.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and working several leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thomas Harper at 203-581-5239. You can also call the police department's tip line at 203-576-TIPS.