Bristol Police Trying to ID Stranger Who Told Teen to Get Into His Truck

Bristol police are trying to identify the stranger who they said told a teenage girl to get into his truck and then started walking toward her.

Police said the 17-year-old girl told police that she was walking on Farmington Avenue, or Route 6, near Bristol Plaza, when a man driving a dark-colored pickup yelled for her to get in the vehicle.

The driver then turned into the area of the Sunoco gas station at King Street and King Place, got out of the truck and started walking toward her as another male waited in the truck, police said.

The girl said she ran into a local store and didn’t see either male again. She did not recognize either one of them.

The driver was described as a middle-aged man. He was wearing dark pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

The pickup had a ladder rack and the teen could not provide a more specific description of the pickup.

Anyone who was in the area at that time and witnessed the incident is asked to call the Bristol police department at 860-584-3011.