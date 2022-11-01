Brother and Sister Arrested in Connection to Middletown Armed Robbery

A brother and sister duo have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened in Middletown in August, police said.

Authorities said the siblings were meeting up with a person for a Facebook Marketplace car sale at McDonalds on South Main Street. The siblings from New Britain, 22-year-old Valerie Meneses and 24-year-old John Villegas, allegedly conspired to steal the car at gunpoint.

Investigators said the siblings are believed to be involved in multiple other armed robberies around Connecticut.

Meneses faces charges including robbery, larceny and more. She was released after posting a $250,000 bond. Villegas, who was in prison for another incident, faces added charges for the theft. He was held on a $350,000 bond.

No additional information was immediately available.