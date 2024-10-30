Bullets fired from I-91 hit homes in Windsor Locks: police

Police are investigating after stray bullets were fired at two homes in Windsor Locks over the weekend.

The police department said they received two separate calls from homeowners on Gaylord Street early Sunday morning.

The homeowners reported hearing noises from within their home, according to police.

Authorities determined that stray bullets were fired from Interstate 91 and hit both homes. No one was injured.

The incident appears to be isolated and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-627-1461.