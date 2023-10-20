Bullets pierce through walls of Hamden home with children inside

A Hamden home that was occupied by a family with children was struck during a reported shots fired incident Thursday night.

Police said they responded to Shelton Avenue and found a woman who said she was involved in a fight with another woman. After the argument, a man came by and fired several shots toward the victim, authorities said.

One of the gunshots hit a parked, unoccupied car. Two other bullets struck the home, one hitting a TV and the other hitting a living room wall, according to police.

Mother Xiomary Maldonado was watching TV in the living room when the shooting broke out.

Maldonado told NBC Connecticut she was home with her 10-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son.

"I was sitting on the couch watching TV where the bullet entered, and went right through my TV and was lodged on the wall that goes into my son's bedroom where my two children were playing," Maldonado said.

No injuries were reported. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gabe Garcia at 203-230-4000 or ggarcia@hamdenpd.com.