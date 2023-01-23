Burglar Used Recycling Bin to Break Into North Haven Home: Police

Police have arrested a man who is suspected in a break-in at a North Haven home in June and said the crime was similar to other burglaries in the community and beyond.

Officers responded to a home on Lynette Drive on June 18 and found that the burglar climbed up on a recycling bin to break in through a first-floor window and then forced his way through several locked doors in the home, police said.

North Haven detectives followed up on the case and found similar characteristics to other burglaries in and around North Haven, police said.

Working with other law enforcement agencies, police identified a suspect and arrested a 38-year-old Hamden man Monday. He has been charged with burglary in the third degree and larceny in the sixth degree. Bond was set at $75,000.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.