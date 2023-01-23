north haven

Burglar Used Recycling Bin to Break Into North Haven Home: Police

North Haven police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Police have arrested a man who is suspected in a break-in at a North Haven home in June and said the crime was similar to other burglaries in the community and beyond.

Officers responded to a home on Lynette Drive on June 18 and found that the burglar climbed up on a recycling bin to break in through a first-floor window and then forced his way through several locked doors in the home, police said.

North Haven detectives followed up on the case and found similar characteristics to other burglaries in and around North Haven, police said.

Working with other law enforcement agencies, police identified a suspect and arrested a 38-year-old Hamden man Monday. He has been charged with burglary in the third degree and larceny in the sixth degree. Bond was set at $75,000.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

north haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us