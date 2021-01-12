By the Numbers: Huge Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight is up to $625 million and the estimated jackpot for the Powerball drawing tomorrow night is $550 million. Together, they are worth $1.175 billion.
According to the Connecticut Lottery, this is the highest combined jackpot for Mega Millions and Powerball since October 2018, when it was $1.5 billion and this is the second time in history that both games have simultaneously had jackpots larger than $500 million since then.
Mega Millions
- Estimated annuity: $615 million
- Estimated lump sum: $451.8 million
- Fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history
- Thirty-three drawings in latest jackpot run
- The last jackpot hit Sept. 15, 2020. The jackpot was $120 million and the ticket was sold in Wisconsin.
- The Mega Millions jackpot was hit five times in 2020
- There has never been a 100% Mega Millions jackpot winner in Connecticut
Mega Millions Top 10 Jackpots
- $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 in South Carolina
- $656 million 3/30/2012 in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland
- $648 million 12/17/2013 in California and Georgia
- $625 million -- tonight's drawing
- $543 million 7/24/2018 in California
- $536 million 7/8/2016 in Indiana
- $533 million 3/30/2018 in New Jersey
- $522 million 6/7/2019 in California
- $451 million 1/5/2018 in Florida
- $437 million 1/1/2019 in New York
Powerball
- Estimated annuity: $550 million
- Estimated lump sum: 411.4 million
- There have been 33 drawings in the latest jackpot run
- If won, this would be the ninth-largest jackpot in Powerball history
- The last Powerball jackpot hit on Sept. 16, 2020 in New York
- The Powerball jackpot was hit seven times in 2020
- The last Powerball jackpot win in Connecticut was on June 23, 2012 in Seymour. It was for $60 million
- The largest Powerball jackpot in Connecticut was on November 2, 2011 in Greenwich. It was $254.2 million
