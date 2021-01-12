mega millions

By the Numbers: Huge Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight is up to $625 million and the estimated jackpot for the Powerball drawing tomorrow night is $550 million. Together, they are worth $1.175 billion.

According to the Connecticut Lottery, this is the highest combined jackpot for Mega Millions and Powerball since October 2018, when it was $1.5 billion and this is the second time in history that both games have simultaneously had jackpots larger than $500 million since then.

Connecticut Mega Millions
Mega Millions

  • Estimated annuity: $615 million
  • Estimated lump sum: $451.8 million
  • Fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history
  • Thirty-three drawings in latest jackpot run
  • The last jackpot hit Sept. 15, 2020. The jackpot was $120 million and the ticket was sold in Wisconsin.
  • The Mega Millions jackpot was hit five times in 2020
  • There has never been a 100% Mega Millions jackpot winner in Connecticut

Mega Millions Top 10 Jackpots

  1. $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 in South Carolina
  2. $656 million 3/30/2012 in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland
  3. $648 million 12/17/2013 in California and Georgia
  4. $625 million -- tonight's drawing
  5. $543 million 7/24/2018 in California
  6. $536 million 7/8/2016 in Indiana
  7. $533 million 3/30/2018 in New Jersey
  8. $522 million 6/7/2019 in California
  9. $451 million 1/5/2018 in Florida
  10. $437 million 1/1/2019 in New York

Powerball

  • Estimated annuity: $550 million
  • Estimated lump sum: 411.4 million
  • There have been 33 drawings in the latest jackpot run
  • If won, this would be the ninth-largest jackpot in Powerball history
  • The last Powerball jackpot hit on Sept. 16, 2020 in New York
  • The Powerball jackpot was hit seven times in 2020
  • The last Powerball jackpot win in Connecticut was on June 23, 2012 in Seymour. It was for $60 million
  • The largest Powerball jackpot in Connecticut was on November 2, 2011 in Greenwich. It was $254.2 million

If you or someone you care about has a gambling problem, help is available.
Call (888) 789-7777, text “CTGAMB” to 53342 or visit CCPG.ORG/CHAT.

