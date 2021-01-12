By the Numbers: Huge Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight is up to $625 million and the estimated jackpot for the Powerball drawing tomorrow night is $550 million. Together, they are worth $1.175 billion.

According to the Connecticut Lottery, this is the highest combined jackpot for Mega Millions and Powerball since October 2018, when it was $1.5 billion and this is the second time in history that both games have simultaneously had jackpots larger than $500 million since then.

NBC Connecticut

Mega Millions

Estimated annuity: $615 million

Estimated lump sum: $451.8 million

Fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history

Thirty-three drawings in latest jackpot run

The last jackpot hit Sept. 15, 2020. The jackpot was $120 million and the ticket was sold in Wisconsin.

The Mega Millions jackpot was hit five times in 2020

There has never been a 100% Mega Millions jackpot winner in Connecticut

Mega Millions Top 10 Jackpots

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 in South Carolina $656 million 3/30/2012 in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland $648 million 12/17/2013 in California and Georgia $625 million -- tonight's drawing $543 million 7/24/2018 in California $536 million 7/8/2016 in Indiana $533 million 3/30/2018 in New Jersey $522 million 6/7/2019 in California $451 million 1/5/2018 in Florida $437 million 1/1/2019 in New York

Powerball

Estimated annuity: $550 million

Estimated lump sum: 411.4 million

There have been 33 drawings in the latest jackpot run

If won, this would be the ninth-largest jackpot in Powerball history

The last Powerball jackpot hit on Sept. 16, 2020 in New York

The Powerball jackpot was hit seven times in 2020

The last Powerball jackpot win in Connecticut was on June 23, 2012 in Seymour. It was for $60 million

The largest Powerball jackpot in Connecticut was on November 2, 2011 in Greenwich. It was $254.2 million

If you or someone you care about has a gambling problem, help is available.

Call (888) 789-7777, text “CTGAMB” to 53342 or visit CCPG.ORG/CHAT.