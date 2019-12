Dramatic surveillance footage shows an out-of-control car slam into a house in Ansonia Monday.

The video shows the car trying to take a corner onto Platt Street and going up on a curb, clipping a street sign, smashing through a hedge border before going airborne, rolling over and crashing in the house.

Police said no one was hurt when the car crashed into the building at 35 Platt St. The driver left the scene but was later located and arrested.

More details were not immediately available.