Cashier Accused of Stealing Over $90,000 From Watertown Meat Center

A cashier at Watertown Meat Center is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her job over the course of several months.

Police said 49-year-old Marissa Ganavage, of Watertown, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the series of thefts from January 2022 through October 2022.

According to investigators, Ganavage manipulated transactions while working as a cashier at Watertown Meat Center and the thefts totaled over $90,000.

Ganavage is being charged with larceny and was released on a $50,000 bond. She is due in court on February 14.

