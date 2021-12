A child has been taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car in Hartford on Wednesday morning.

Police said the child was hit near Brook Street and Mather Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The child was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Authorities have not said how old the child was or what the extent of any injuries may be.

The driver of the vehicle involved stopped and is cooperating, according to officers.