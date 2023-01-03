Chowder Pot of Hartford to Close in Coming Months

The Chowder Pot in Hartford says it will be closing in the coming months after decades at its current location.

After almost six decades and millions of customers, the restaurant said its building is starting to show its age.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said due to the age, size and constant amount of work needed to maintain the building combined with a new business wanting to make the property their home, they have decided to sell.

According to the restaurant, where they go next has not been decided.

Soups will continue to be sold in area supermarkets as the restaurant decides its next steps.

Officials said the restaurant's building opened in 1965 as Valle's Steak House then it was the Hilltop Steakhouse before being sold again and reopening as the USS Chowder Pot IV in 1994.

No closing date has been given.