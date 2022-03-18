Christmas at the Capitol in March?

It might be 70 degrees outside today, but inside the state Capitol it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas. That’s because it was being transformed into the set of a Christmas movie.

“It's a Christmas movie and we’re making it and it takes place in and around Hartford,” Andrew Gernhard, president of Synthetic Cinema International, said.

The film is called “Ghost of Christmas Always” and is being produced by Rocky Hill-based production company, Synthetic Cinema International.

“The number one thing that attracts people to Connecticut is the tax credits,” Gernhard said. “The second thing is the locations. We have beautiful locations here. It’s like the classic look in Connecticut, but you can get anything here, from woods to shoreline, we even shot desserts here.”

Gernhard is the head of Synthetic Cinema and a native who has been working in films here for years.

“Being outside of Hollywood gives you a little bit more leniency to make things more creative and have fun with it and use real locations, as opposed to just like built sets,” he said.

This is the first movie that has been filmed at the state Capitol since the tax credits were passed in 2006.

“When we saw this place we were like 'holy cow this is the place we’ve got to be for these scenes,'” he said.

Gernhard, who has produced everything from thrillers to dramas, was unable to give any details about the stars or the plot. He said these movies are their own genre now because there’s just something about Christmas.

“What really gets people excited are any of these Christmas movies whether it’s Hallmark, Lifetime or BET, Christmas movies is like it’s own genre now,” he added.

“Christmas movies bring a little bit of happiness, in a time, we live in a weird time, and the happiness and positivity of Christmas, being with family and being with loved ones is what people want to watch,” he said.