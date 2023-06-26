Coast Guard Academy welcomes Class of 2027 to New London

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London welcomed the Class of 2027 on Monday for day one of training.

The 300 young men and women will complete a seven-week training program known as "Swab Summer."

It's designed to help the students transform from civilians to military members. Starting with Swab Summer, the students will receive 200 weeks of training during their four years at the academy.

There are eight international students in the Class of 2027 and 12 students are from Connecticut.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“It is a lot to take in all at once. It is very chaotic, but it is also exciting at the same time," said Mary Kunka, a member of the new class and a Stonington native.

Kunka said she would often drive by the academy when she was growing up. Her sister is currently a CGA senior and she decided she wanted to try it for herself.

“I have just always looked up to the people here," said Kunka. "I want to do the best I can to become like them."