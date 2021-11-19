Commission Redraws Connecticut's House Districts

Based on the new census numbers, a group of nine lawmakers agreed on how to redraw the political lines for 151 House districts .Even though it can change voting districts and representation, this year’s redistricting effort was bipartisan.

“We got Republicans and Democrats in this country to do what might be the most difficult political thing you have to do, which is redraw the lines,” House Speaker Matt Ritter says.

Ritter says it’s unlikely any of the 151 House members have the same district they had before the process.

“You’re balancing your members' wishes with the reality of working with another party,” Ritter says. “Some people get upset if you draw a block away from a district let alone a town or have to change populations. So everyone quite frankly has a complaint, all 151 members if you think about it.

The biggest change was that based on the shift in population, eastern Connecticut lost a seat and Fairfield county gained a seat.

“When you look at the map you’ll see 42, the 42nd house district which was based out of the Ledyard area is now in Wilton,” Ritter says.

The seat is currently held by Rep. Mike France who is not seeking reelection.

“That was a seat that was less controversial to collapse, but one of the factors as well is just where the population growth is,” House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora says.

Redistricting is thought of as a political battleground, but not in Connecticut.

“Looking at the maps I think we maintain the integrity of districts, but you could look at a district and say it might be Republican or it might be Democrat but bottom line is it comes down to the candidates,” Candelora says.

The new map is notable as the first to account for the state’s recently-passed prison gerrymandering law, which requires most prison inmates to be counted in their home district and not the prison district.

The commission still has until Nov. 30 to approve a state senate map and the congressional map.

“We hope the Connecticut Supreme Court might give us a few weeks till Christmas. I won’t speak for Jason and Vinny, but I think we can get to a deal if we have a few extra weeks,” Ritter says.