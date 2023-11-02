Rosa DeLauro

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro's campaign office in New Haven is vandalized

Rosa DeLauro headshot
Rosa DeLauro campaign

Police are investigating after Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro's campaign office was vandalized in New Haven.

In a statement, DeLauro said that "violence, vandalism and the destruction of property are never acceptable [solutions]."

“I am committed to making sure the staff and volunteers in my office are safe. I hope that moving forward, people will know that they can get their message to me with a letter or a phone call rather than resorting to vandalism," the congresswoman continued.

A spokesperson for DeLauro's campaign said a police report has been filed.

Officials did not say how the office was vandalized. No additional information was immediately available.

Rosa DeLauro
