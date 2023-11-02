Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro's campaign office in New Haven is vandalized

Police are investigating after Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro's campaign office was vandalized in New Haven.

In a statement, DeLauro said that "violence, vandalism and the destruction of property are never acceptable [solutions]."

“I am committed to making sure the staff and volunteers in my office are safe. I hope that moving forward, people will know that they can get their message to me with a letter or a phone call rather than resorting to vandalism," the congresswoman continued.

A spokesperson for DeLauro's campaign said a police report has been filed.

Officials did not say how the office was vandalized. No additional information was immediately available.