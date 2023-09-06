Conn. orchards primed for apple picking despite current heat wave

“If it doesn’t feel like fall, then people are saying, 'Well, I’m not going to go to the orchard until it’s typical fall weather,'” said John Lyman of Lyman Orchards.

Wednesday was anything but typical weather for apple picking throughout the state, but temperatures north of 90 degrees weren’t enough to keep Nancy Brescia away from Lyman Orchards in Middlefield.

“We’re New Englanders. We’re ready for everything. Hot, cold, in-between,” said Nancy Brescia of Rocky Hill.

“My family is originally from the south. I feel like I’m back home. Honestly this is hot and humid and every time you move, you sweat,” said New Haven’s Colin Custer.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Lyman said right now, the apples on his orchards are ripe for the picking, despite the recent heat wave.

“The flavor of the apples will still be fine. It might ripen them a little bit sooner if it continues to be hot, but typically we have this kind of a spell and then it gets back to normal temperatures,” Lyman said.

Lyman said prolonged heat may bleach the apples, but won’t affect the taste.

“What the apples love this time of year is cool nights and kind of low humidity and warm days, but 75 to 80, not 90 to 95,” he said.

As for the corn, Lyman said the summer’s mix of rain and heat has been nearly perfect for growing his maze.

“This is one of the best stands of corn, it’s as tall and thick as I’ve ever seen it, and this year’s theme is the Wonderful Wizard of Oz and people are pretty excited about that,” Lyman said.