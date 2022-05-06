You do not have to go far to get to one of the best beaches in the United States, according to Travel + Leisure.
The travel magazine has ranked the top 25 best beaches in the country and Ocean Beach Park in New London made the list.
Travel +Leisure says several criteria go into ranking beaches, including the sand, the waves, how secluded they are, access via public transportation, parking and more.
Poipu Beach in Hawaii tops the list, which also includes Clearwater Beach in Florida, North Beach on Tybee Island in Georgia, Asbury Park Beach in New Jersey and more.
Ocean Beach Park is highlighted for gentle tides, views of ferries and schooners sailing past the New London lighthouse and the boardwalk.
Twenty-fifth on the list is Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York.
See the full Travel + Leisure list here.
Shoreline Beaches in Connecticut
WhileOcean Beach Park was chosen on a national scale, there are several Connecticut beaches to choose from.
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection oversees four shoreline beaches:
- Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison
- Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic
- Sherwood Island State Park in Westport
- Silver Sands State Park in Milford
More Beaches in CT
Connecticut has many beaches. Learn more about them on the Connecticut Office of Tourism website here.
DEEP Lakes and Ponds in Connecticut
We are also home to several lakes and ponds, including these that DEEP oversees:
- Black Rock State Park in Watertown
- Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
- Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth
- Cockaponset State Forest in Chester
- Day Pond State Park in Colchester
- Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
- Gay City State Park in Hebron
- Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold
- Indian Well State Park in Shelton
- Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent
- Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret
- Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
- Pachaug State Forest (Green Falls Pond) in Voluntown
- Quaddick State Park in Thompson
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
- Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown
- Wharton Brook in Wallingford
