Coronavirus Outbreak

Connecticut Inmate Dies of Covid-19: Correction Officials

90467981
Getty Images

Connecticut Department of Correction officials said an inmate has died because of Covid-19 after receiving treatment in the hospital for nearly a month.

Correction officials said the 43-year-old man had underlying health issues and refused intubation in the hospital last week. He died on Friday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

DOC officials said the man entered the prison system in October of last year and was serving a two and a half year sentence. He was in jail for selling a controlled substance and unlawful restraint, authorities said.

His maximum release date was in February of 2023.

Local

north haven 44 mins ago

MISSING MAN: 82-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From North Haven

westfarms 3 hours ago

Families Enjoy Second Annual Mall-O-Ween Trick-Or-Treat Event at Westfarms

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

It is unknown whether the man was vaccinated. Officials did not release his name due to medical privacy laws.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus in connecticutconnecticut prisons
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us