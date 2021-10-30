Connecticut Inmate Dies of Covid-19: Correction Officials

Connecticut Department of Correction officials said an inmate has died because of Covid-19 after receiving treatment in the hospital for nearly a month.

Correction officials said the 43-year-old man had underlying health issues and refused intubation in the hospital last week. He died on Friday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

DOC officials said the man entered the prison system in October of last year and was serving a two and a half year sentence. He was in jail for selling a controlled substance and unlawful restraint, authorities said.

His maximum release date was in February of 2023.

It is unknown whether the man was vaccinated. Officials did not release his name due to medical privacy laws.