ski accident

Connecticut Man Dies in Fall After Leaving Ski Resort Trails

Generic Skiing Generic Skier Stowe Mountain Resort 112515
necn

A skier who went off the marked trails at Stowe Mountain Resort was found dead at the bottom of a cliff, police said Sunday.

State police were alerted at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday that two skiers were lost after going off trail, and that one of them had fallen.

It took two hours for searchers from State Police, Stowe Mountain Rescue, Colchester Technical Rescue, Cambridge Fire Department and Army Mountain Warfare School to find a 36-year-old man’s body at the base of a cliff. The other skier was unhurt and was assisted out of the woods by rescue personnel.

Local

Winchester 2 hours ago

Man Accused of Robbing Winchester Gas Station With a Weapon Arrested

Middlebury 2 hours ago

Quassy Hiring for the 2020 Season

The men, both from Connecticut, were avid skiers who were believed to be familiar with Stowe Mountain Resort, state police said. Law enforcement officials withheld the identifies of the men pending notification of relatives.

An autopsy will be conducted, but the death doesn’t appear to be suspicious, state police said in a statement.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ski accidentConnecticutstowe mountain resort
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us