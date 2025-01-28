Connecticut starts partnership with Taiwan to teach Mandarin and STEM courses

Connecticut and Taiwan signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday establishing a partnership between schools in Connecticut and schools in Taiwan. The three-year partnership will benefit students enrolled in Mandarin and STEM courses in Connecticut.

“I see this as a great opportunity to make connections between these schools and schools in Taiwan,” said Connecticut’s Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “They can partner and cultivate meaningful and impactful educational exchange opportunities for students.”

In the 2023-24 school year there were approximately 4,000 students enrolled in either a Mandarin or Cantonese course according to the Connecticut Department of Education.

“I think it really helps you develop and understand the world around you,” said New Haven Chinese Cultural Cooperative Board President Lely Evans. “Of course, it’s really great it we can all speak multiple languages, but I think even more so it really just opens up your mind.”

While thousands of students are taking these language courses, only four schools in the state have “sister” programs with schools in Taiwan. The state says the goal of the partnership is to promote collaboration between schools in Connecticut and Taiwan and increase the number of sister schools.

“By signing the MOU we are creating synergies between K through 12 education in Mandarin language learning and encouraging educational and academic exchanges in science, technology, engineering and math,” said Tom Lee, the Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York.

It will also aid in recruiting teachers, teacher exchanges, technical assistance and curricular material.

After the three-year deal concludes both parties have an option to extend the agreement.