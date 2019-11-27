Connecticut State Police K9 Leads Rescue for Missing Woman

A Connecticut State Police K9 team tracked down a missing woman in Sharon early Wednesday.

Police said multiple K9 teams responded to Housatonic Meadows State Park when the woman was reported missing Tuesday evening. After teams searched for hours, K9 Asher and partner Trooper Genest found the woman unresponsive, but alive, in the woods early Wednesday.

Emergency crews treated the victim on scene and rescued her from the woods. She was taken to Sharon Hospital where she is expected to make a full recovery.