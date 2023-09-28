Connecticut state trawling crew hauls up massive stingray from Long Island Sound

A Connecticut Fish and Wildlife Trawl Survey crew hauled in quite a fish on Long Island Sound on Wednesday.

The crew pulled up a very large roughtail stingray while out trawling the Sound.

They estimate the stingray was more than 6-feet long, 5-feet wide, and weighed an estimated 400 pounds.

According to Connecticut Fish and Wildlife, roughtail stingrays are gentle giants that are found along the Atlantic coast from New England to Florida. They are relatively rare in Long Island Sound, according to the agency.

Just like all stingrays, roughtails do have a venomous spine in their tail, but the agency says they are not agressive and do not venture into shallow waters near the shore where people would be swimming.

The crew trawled up the stingray belly up. In an effort not to hurt the fish, the crew did not attempt to roll it over. They took some quick measurements and then immediately returned the stingray to the water and watched it swim away, according to Connecticut Fish and Wildlife.