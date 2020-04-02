Connecticut Valley Hospital to Temporarily Close Detox Unit

Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown will temporarily close its detoxification unit to free up staff to man an isolation unit for patients with COVID-19.

The unit is currently treating eight patients, and the average stay is four to seven days. Officials expect the last patient to be discharged so the unit can close by Friday.

Staff will be temporarily reassigned to an isolation unit for Connecticut Valley Hospital patients with COVID-19, or to fill needs created by other employees who have volunteered to work in that unit.

Six patients and two staff members at Connecticut Valley Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report released Thursday.

Connecticut Valley Hospital will still accept admissions to the detox unit on the Blue Hills Campus in Hartford, and to the rehabilitation units in Middletown and Hartford.

As of Thursday, 3,824 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Connecticut, and 112 patients have died.