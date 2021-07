The state of Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate has increased to 2.71 percent Tuesday, the highest daily rate since May 11, according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s office released the information on Tuesday afternoon and said there are an additional 218 confirmed or probable cases since Monday.

Fifty-four people are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of four people since the day before.