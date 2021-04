Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate fell below 4% on Wednesday after having climbed above 5% on Tuesday.

According to the latest numbers from the state Department of Public Health, of the 27,019 coronavirus tests since Tuesday, 1,038 came back positive for a positive rate of 3.84%.

Nine more people are hospitalized battling the illness in the state. Total active hospitalizations for COVID-19 have climbed to 514.

Five more residents lost their lives due to COVID-19.