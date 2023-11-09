Correction officer arrested in connection to incident at Garner Correctional Institution

A Garner Correctional Institution officer was arrested Tuesday for his apparent involvement in a use of force incident.

Connecticut State Police said they've arrested correction officer Anthony Marlak after he turned himself in on an active arrest warrant.

The arrest warrant stems from an investigation into a use of force incident that happened in Newtown earlier this year. Specific information about the incident wasn't immediately available.

Marlak has been a Department of Correction officer since July of 2008. The DOC said he is on paid administrative leave, and has been since Sept. 27.

Marlak faces a third-degree assault charge and he was released on a $20,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 21.