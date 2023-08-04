Correctional officer assaulted by inmate at Bridgeport Correctional Center

A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate while working at the Bridgeport Correctional Center on Wednesday.

The Department of Correction said the inmate physically assaulted a correctional officer while she was conducting her routine duties. The person allegedly grabbed the officer and a struggle ensued.

The officer was pushed into a metal storage bin and was struck repeatedly, according to state officials. She was treated at a local hospital and is currently at home recovering from her injuries.

"We are deeply troubled a person in our custody injured one of our officers. Our attention is focused on making improvements that support the health and well-being of our staff," said Ashley McCarthy, director of external affairs for the Department of Correction.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"We are grateful for the work our correctional professionals do on a daily basis. We are empathetic to all of the staff who are impacted by the trauma of this incident and encourage anyone who is struggling to call the Employee Assistance Unit for support," she continued.

No additional information was immediately available.