‘Courage, Gratitude, Forgiveness & Compassion:’ Teaching Kids Guiding Principles

Thursday Washington Middle School students celebrated the culmination of Choose Love month.

Every one of the students in the Meriden school spent the last four weeks learning about four special principals to guide them through life – courage, gratitude, forgiveness and compassion in action.

Scarlett Lewis is the founder of the Choose Love Movement. Her son Jesse was one of the 20 first-graders killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

“I’ve really been led by a message that Jesse left on our kitchen chalkboard. He wrote three words, nurturing healing love. I knew that if the shooter had been able to give and receive nurturing healing love the tragedy would never have happened,” said Lewis.

Choose Love Movement is a national education initiative, now being taught in more than 90 countries and across the United States. The social emotional intelligence program is free and designed for students to learn throughout their school years.

“The number one way to keep kids safe is actually cultivating safety from the inside out of every individual by teaching them social and emotional intelligence,” said Lewis.