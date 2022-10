Multiple cows were seen on Interstate 84 in Vernon this afternoon.

An NBC Connecticut viewer captured photos and videos of the uncommon sight.

Mary Anne Williams

It appears as though a few cows were able to make it out of a person's animal trailer and a short time after, they were walking on the side of the highway.

It happened around 2 p.m. near exit 66 on I-84 West.