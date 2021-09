A crash has closed an off ramp on Interstate 91 north in Enfield through tomorrow.

State police said the exit 48 off ramp on I-91 northbound in Enfield is closed due to an accident that impacted a utility pole.

A utility pole was knocked down during the crash and the area is expected to remain closed until late tomorrow morning, state police said.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.