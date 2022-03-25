Crash in Hartford Splits Car in Two, Driver Killed

One person was killed in a crash in Hartford Thursday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Sigourney Street and Farmington Avenue around 10:30 p.m., according to police.

A BMW X5 and an Acura TL were involved in the crash.

The Acura hit a utility pole and split in two.

According to police, the man driving the Acura was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as 28-year-old Larry Lugo, of Hartford. He was the only person in the car, police said.

Two males in the BMW were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).