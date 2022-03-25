Hartford

Crash in Hartford Splits Car in Two, Driver Killed

NBC Connecticut

One person was killed in a crash in Hartford Thursday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Sigourney Street and Farmington Avenue around 10:30 p.m., according to police.

A BMW X5 and an Acura TL were involved in the crash.

The Acura hit a utility pole and split in two.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, the man driving the Acura was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as 28-year-old Larry Lugo, of Hartford. He was the only person in the car, police said.

Two males in the BMW were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us