Pedestrian Dies After Getting Struck on I-84 East in Danbury

A pedestrian has died after getting struck on Interstate 84 east in Danbury on Sunday.

State police said a vehicle was traveling in the left lane of five on I-84 east before exit 4 shortly before 4 p.m.

At the same time, a pedestrian, later identified as 77-year-old Mariano Canales-Hernandez, of Danbury, was attempting to cross the highway from the center median when he was struck by the vehicle, according to state police.

Canales-Hernandez was transported to Danbury Hospital where authorities said he later died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision and a passenger in her vehicle were also transported to Danbury Hospital to be treated for possible injuries, troopers added.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Smith #1103 of Troop A at (203) 267-2200.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the highway was closed between exits 4 and 5. The highway has since fully reopened.