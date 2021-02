A crash with injuries has closed part of Interstate 84 east on the Southington/Cheshire town line, according to state police.

Troopers said the highway is closed at exit 28 as they investigate the crash.

Authorities said injuries have been reported, but did not release any details on the extent of the injuries.

There is no word on how long the highway will be closed for.

If you are traveling in or around the area, you're urged to expect delays.