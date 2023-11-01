CREED tour is coming to Connecticut

CREED is going on tour and it coming to Connecticut.
The 40-city 2024 Summer of ‘99 Tour includes a stop in Bridgeport at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Tonic and Finger Eleven will be joining them.
CREED formed in Tallahassee, Florida, in 1994 and is responsible for hits including “Higher,” “My Sacrifice,” “One Last Breath” and “With Arms Wide Open,” among others.
The presale started on Halloween and the general sale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday at www.creed.com.
A limited number of lawn seats at select venues will be available for $19.99 to commemorate the Summer Of ’99 Tour, according to a news release.
VIP Packages are also available.
Creed reunion tour dates
- July 17: Green Bay, Wisconsin -- Resch Center
- July 19: Monticello, Iowa -- Great Jones County Fair
- July 20: Walker, Minnesota -- Moondance Jam
- July 23: Simpsonville, South Carolina -- CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
- July 24: Charlotte, North Carolina -- PNC Music Pavilion
- July 26: Bristow, Virginia -- Jiffy Lube Live
- July 27: Virginia Beach, Virginia -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- July 30: Toronto, Ontario -- Budweiser Stage
- July 31: Clarkston, Michigan -- Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Aug. 2: Cincinnati, Ohio -- Riverbend Music Center
- Aug. 3: Burgettstown, Pennsylvania -- The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Aug. 6: Bridgeport, Connecticut -- Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
- Aug. 7: Holmdel, New Jersey -- PNC Bank Arts Center
- Aug. 9: St. Louis, Missouri -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Aug. 10: Indianapolis, Indiana -- Ruoff Music Center
- Aug. 13: Nashville, Tennessee -- Ascend Amphitheater
- Aug. 14: Pelham, Alabama -- Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- Aug. 16: Tinley Park, Illinois -- Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Aug. 17: Welch, Minnesota -- Treasure Island Amphitheater
- Aug. 20: Gilford, New Hampshire -- BankNH Pavilion
- Aug. 21: Boston, Massachusetts -- Xfinity Center
- Aug. 23: Hershey, Pennsylvania -- Hersheypark Stadium
- Aug. 24: Saratoga Springs, New York -- Broadview Stage at SPAC
- Aug. 31: San Bernardino, California -- Glen Helen Amphitheatre ("Summer of ’99 And Beyond Festival")
- Sept. 1: Wheatland, California -- Toyota Amphitheatre
- Sept. 4: Phoenix, Arizona -- Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Sept. 6: Salt Lake City, Utah -- USANA Amphitheatre
- Sept. 7: Denver, Colorado -- Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- Sept. 10: Rogers, Arkansas -- Walmart AMP
- Sept. 11: Dallas, Texas -- Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sept. 13: San Antonio, Texas -- Frost Bank Center
- Sept. 14: Houston, Texas -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Sept. 16: Brandon, Mississippi -- Brandon Amphitheater
- Sept. 18: Raleigh, North Carolina -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Sept. 20: Tampa, Floria -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds
- Sept. 21: West Palm Beach, Florida -- iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sept. 24: Jacksonville, Florida -- Daily’s Place
- Sept. 25: Alpharetta, Georgia -- Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Sept. 27: Darien Lake, New York -- Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Sept. 28: Atlantic City, New Jersey -- Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena