CREED tour is coming to Connecticut

CREED is going on tour and it coming to Connecticut.

The 40-city 2024 Summer of ‘99 Tour includes a stop in Bridgeport at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Tonic and Finger Eleven will be joining them.

CREED formed in Tallahassee, Florida, in 1994 and is responsible for hits including “Higher,” “My Sacrifice,” “One Last Breath” and “With Arms Wide Open,” among others.

The presale started on Halloween and the general sale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday at www.creed.com.

A limited number of lawn seats at select venues will be available for $19.99 to commemorate the Summer Of ’99 Tour, according to a news release.

VIP Packages are also available.

Creed reunion tour dates