Crews extinguish fire in freight train car in West Hartford

An area of West Hartford that was briefly closed during a fire in a train car early Tuesday morning has reopened.

Dispatchers said there was a fire in a freight train car carrying trash around 3 a.m.

The fire happened at the Oakwood Avenue crossing.

The track was closed for about an hour while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

The area has since fully reopened.

The fire is under investigation.