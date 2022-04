Crews from multiple fire departments extinguished flames in a detached garage in East Windsor early Wednesday morning.

Broad Brook Fire Department said it assisted Warehouse Point Fire Department at a fully involved garage fire on Scantic Road.

Video of the fire from the fire department shows large flames coming out of the structure. The extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

The fire was knocked down quickly and no injuries were reported.

It's unclear what may have started the fire.