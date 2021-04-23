Crews Investigate After Report of Car Fully Submerged in Water at Lake in Waterbury

Officials are investigating after a car was reported to be fully submerged in water at a lake in Waterbury Friday night.

Crews said they responded to a call at Lakewood lake on Lakewood Road. They said it is unknown if the vehicle was occupied before entering the lake.

Officials don't know what type of vehicle was involved at this time.

The fire department and dive rescue team are on scene checking the lake for any victims or occupants that may have been inside the vehicle, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.