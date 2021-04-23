Waterbury

Crews Investigate After Report of Car Fully Submerged in Water at Lake in Waterbury

Officials are investigating after a car was reported to be fully submerged in water at a lake in Waterbury Friday night.

Crews said they responded to a call at Lakewood lake on Lakewood Road. They said it is unknown if the vehicle was occupied before entering the lake.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials don't know what type of vehicle was involved at this time.

Local

blighted properties 2 hours ago

City of East Hartford to Hire 2 Blight Inspectors, Implement Fees

smillow cancer hospital 2 hours ago

Yale Smillow Cancer Hospital Reports Software Issues

The fire department and dive rescue team are on scene checking the lake for any victims or occupants that may have been inside the vehicle, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

WaterburyWaterbury policelakecar in water
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us