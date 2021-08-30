Avon

Crews Investigate Gas Leak at Avon High School

Police lights
Crews are investigating a gas leak at Avon High School on Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to Avon High School on West Avon Road around 8 a.m. after getting a report of an odor of natural gas.

Emergency crews temporarily evacuated the school while firefighters conducted a sweep of the building.

According to officials, the source of the odor was from the science classrooms.

Connecticut Natural Gas is helping to determine the exact location and cause of the leak, police said.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported from the gas leak.

