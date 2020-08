Crews extinguished a brush fire caused by a downed power line in Glastonbury Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Naubuc Avenue by the East Hartford town line at approximately 2:03 p.m.

Eversource disconnected the power and the fire was extinguished, crews said.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.