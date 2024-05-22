Fairfield

Crews rescue several people stranded on boat in Fairfield

By Angela Fortuna

Fairfield Fire Department

Several adults and one child were rescued after getting stranded off Fairfield Beach Road on Tuesday evening.

The Fairfield Fire Department said they responded to a call for help in the water. Crews rescued six adults and a child, who were all stranded at night and couldn't start up the boat's engine.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The boaters all had life vests on. No injuries were reported.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The fire department is reminding people to practice safe boating and make sure you wear life vests while out on the water.

This article tagged under:

Fairfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us