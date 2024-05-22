Crews rescue several people stranded on boat in Fairfield

Several adults and one child were rescued after getting stranded off Fairfield Beach Road on Tuesday evening.

The Fairfield Fire Department said they responded to a call for help in the water. Crews rescued six adults and a child, who were all stranded at night and couldn't start up the boat's engine.

The boaters all had life vests on. No injuries were reported.

The fire department is reminding people to practice safe boating and make sure you wear life vests while out on the water.