Crews are responding to a brush fire in Tolland.

Tolland Alert Tweeted that there is a brush fire on Charter Road and additional manpower has been requested.

UPDATE: Units have confirmed a brush fire behind #35 Charter Rd. Additional manpower has been requested to the scene. — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) April 19, 2021

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection declared that the fire danger for today is high.

No additional information was immediately available.