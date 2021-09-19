Crews Work to Put Out Large Brush, Storm Debris Pile Fire in Hamden

Fire crews in Hamden are actively working to put out a large brush and storm debris pile fire.
Officials said they've been working to put out the blaze at the transfer station for several hours.
Fire Chief Gary Merwede said area residents may smell and see smoke in the area for awhile.
It is unclear what started the fire at this time. It's unknown if there are any injuries.
Hamden Mayor Curt Leng said the fire department and public works department are taking care of the blaze that "occurs naturally at transfer stations with collections of debris."
No additional information was immediately available.