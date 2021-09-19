Crews Work to Put Out Large Brush, Storm Debris Pile Fire in Hamden

Fire crews in Hamden are actively working to put out a large brush and storm debris pile fire.

Officials said they've been working to put out the blaze at the transfer station for several hours.

Fire Chief Gary Merwede said area residents may smell and see smoke in the area for awhile.

Crews have been working down at the #Hamden transfer station since dusk. A large brush and storm debris pile is burning. This is a labor intensive effort. Area residents may smell and see smoke for a while. #Firefighters pic.twitter.com/jTV2cHTZZy — Chief Gary Merwede (@hfdcar1) September 20, 2021

It is unclear what started the fire at this time. It's unknown if there are any injuries.

If you live near the Hamden Transfer Station and smell smoke, please know that the Hamden Fire Department & Public Works Department are at work taking care of a fire that occurs naturally at transfer stations with collections of debris. #HamdenStrong — Curt Balzano Leng (@curtleng) September 20, 2021

Hamden Mayor Curt Leng said the fire department and public works department are taking care of the blaze that "occurs naturally at transfer stations with collections of debris."

No additional information was immediately available.