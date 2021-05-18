CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 1.12%

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate came in at 1.12% Tuesday, with hospitalizations down but new deaths still being reported.

Of 7,239 tests reported Tuesday, 81 came back positive. There are 168 currently hospitalized with the virus, a net decrease of 2.

Four new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 8,198.

The state is lifting many restrictions that have been in effect during the pandemic on Wednesday, including ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated.

Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut.