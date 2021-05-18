coronavirus in connecticut

CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 1.12%

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate came in at 1.12% Tuesday, with hospitalizations down but new deaths still being reported.

Of 7,239 tests reported Tuesday, 81 came back positive. There are 168 currently hospitalized with the virus, a net decrease of 2.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Four new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 8,198.

Local

courts

Jury Trials to Resume in Connecticut

Hartford

Connecticut's Capitol Will Remain Closed To Public

The state is lifting many restrictions that have been in effect during the pandemic on Wednesday, including ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated.

Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut.

COVID-19 Restrictions to Lift in Conn. Tomorrow

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutcoronavirus pandemic
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us