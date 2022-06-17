Deadline Approaching as CT Looks to Fill 40 Lifeguard Positions

Lifeguards are needed in Connecticut state parks, according to Mason Trumble, the deputy commissioner for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

DEEP officials are looking to fill approximately 40 open lifeguard positions across the state, with the biggest need focused in New Fairfield, Torrington and Shelton.

So far, approximately 60 lifeguards have been hired and are being trained, but the goal is to get to 100.

They still need to hire 11 additional lifeguards at Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield, plus three to five additional lifeguards at Burr Pond State Park in Torrington and Indian Well State Park in Shelton.

The deadline to apply is Monday June 20, with the goal of being fully staffed and trained by the Fourth of July 4 weekend.

“So really a fantastic opportunity to spend the summer outdoors, great views, really a fun job and really good pay too,” Trumble said.

Trumble is now the deputy commissioner for DEEP, but years ago he started as a whitewater raft guide and said these jobs can be rewarding and fun.

“A seasonal outdoor job for me early in my career taught me a lot about leadership, taught me how to make decisions in high-pressure environments. Certainly it's a very rewarding job as well, providing public safety, providing an opportunity for people to access the outdoors,” said Trumble.

If DEEP can’t fill the lifeguard positions, officials will be forced to display signs warning swimmers there’s no lifeguard on duty. It’s something they’re trying to avoid, especially on summer weekends.

DEEP is offering $19 to $21 an hour and they will train people for free. Good swimmers are encouraged to apply.